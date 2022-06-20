By Guest Writer • 20 June 2022 • 14:31

The Reverend Shawn Amos Credit: Reverend Shawn Amos Facebook

ACCORDING to Muddy Waters “the Blues had a Baby and they named it Rock and Roll” and you can see some of the proud parents in Mijas at the Night of Blues in a concert on July 9.

Once again, the event will be held at the Miguel González Berral auditorium in Mijas Pueblo with a capacity of 1,240 people and it will not be necessary to book tickets in advance as entry will be free until capacity is reached.

The blues are still popular with audiences in Spain and this event features Malaga band the Gangberries who took part in the announcement of the event by the Council on June 17, promising that with more than a decade on stage they blend the modern with the old to satisfy all lovers of the genre.

Also on the bill will be Spanish trio of Néstor Pardo who is a devoted follower of the blues and has even made a pilgrimage to the grave of his hero Robert Johnson in America who supposedly sold his soul to the devil as explained in his song Crossroads made famous by Eric Clapton with Cream.

Topping the bill is the Reverend Shawn Amos, New York born singer and harmonica player and now children’s author who is returning to Spain for another nationwide tour which sees him stop off in Mijas for just one night.

