By Guest Writer • 20 June 2022 • 16:53

Joan As Police Woman on stage Credit: Eric de Redelijkheid flickr

THE gardens of La Térmica in Malaga City will host nine concerts this summer with a selection of local and international musicians.

The opening events on June 30 and July 1 pay tribute to the music of the James Bond films and feature two singers Barbara Couple and Raquel Pelayo backed by the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra with tickets for each evening costing €15 per person.

The next day it’s the turn of British singer Tor Maries who performs as Billy Nomates with support from Spanish singer Ela Rea and tickets cost €10.

Popular American singer and musician Joan As Police Woman is currently on a European tour but Malaga is her sole Spanish concert and with tickets costing €10, she will be supported by Malaga duo Hungry Butterfly on July 9.

On July 14 and 15 it’s the turn of the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra again with two nights of Symphonic Rock with long time Malaga band Tabletom and tickets cost €15 for each of these two nights.

July 16 it’s the turn of Madrid born singer Dora who presents her own interpretation of jazz vocals and she is supported by rock band American Blonde from Torremolinos. Tickets for this and the next two concerts are all priced at €10.

July 23 sees Spanish duo Reyko who are based in London and present their own style of electronic pop which has highly successful on social media, film soundtracks and adverts. Appearing with them will be Julia Martinis a singer, songwriter and actress from Malaga.

Closing the season on July 30 is Croydon based rapper Nadia Rose who has been nominated a best new artist in the MOBO awards with her video for single Skwod winning best video, the same year. Supporting her will be La Pains and DJ Elio (who is also involved in many of the earlier concerts).

Tickets for all of these events may be obtained at https://entradas.mientrada.net/ and there is a special season ticket for the five €10 concerts at the discounted price of just €30.

Thank you for reading ‘The gardens of La Térmica in Malaga City will host nine concerts’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.