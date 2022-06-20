Torremolinos Council presents this year’s San Juan celebrations

By Chris King • 20 June 2022 • 18:53

Image of the San Juan celebrations presented in Torremolinos. Credit: [email protected]_On

This year’s San Juan celebrations have been officially presented by Torremolinos Council.

After two years of the pandemic, the Brotherhood of Sailors Virgen del Carmen de la Carihuela once again celebrates its traditional moraga San Juan on the shortest night of the year in the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos.

It was presented today, Monday, June 20, on the Carihuela promenade, by Jose Manuel Ruiz Rivas, the Torremolinos Town Hall Councillor for Events and Traditions. “The moraga has always had a large influx of people due to the enclave where it is done and what it entails”, he commented.

He was accompanied by the older brother of the Brotherhood of Sailors Virgen del Carmen de la Carihuela, Sergio Alvarez, who explained: “Thanks to this event, it helps to defray all the expenses involved in taking out the patron saint of Torremolinos on Carmen Day”.

“We have been practically stopped for two years and now we have the opportunity to resume this type of event again and we do it with great enthusiasm and hoping that many people will come”, added the older brother.

A moraga is a night-time barbeque party, usually held on the beach, traditionally celebrated in the community of Andalucia.

For the first time, one more day of moraga is added. Thus, the event will be held on June 23 and 24. It will be organised by the brotherhood itself, with the collaboration of the Torremolinos Council.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy these two nights, located in the beach area in front of the La Zoca restaurant. There will be live music with the group ‘Capitan Vinilo’, a bar with food and drinks at popular prices. On Thursday, June 23, the traditional San Juan bonfire and burning will take place, from 8pm to 3am.

___________________________________________________________

