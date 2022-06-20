By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 14:59

Ukraine calls out Italian metal company for "supporting Russia's military complex" Credit: Creative Commons

The Defence of Ukraine called out an Italian steel-plant company for its collaboration with Russia, in supplying equipment allegedly destined to produce nuclear submarines and tank armour.

Taking to Twitter to publicly call out the Italian company and its support of Russia, the Defence of Ukraine posted:

“After four months of the large-scale war, Italian-based #Danieli still collaborates with russian plants, supplying equipment to produce nuclear submarines and tank armor. Supporting russian military complex goes against lawful and moral considerations. #BoycottRussia”

After four months of the large-scale war, Italian-based #Danieli still collaborates with russian plants, supplying equipment to produce nuclear submarines and tank armor. Supporting russian military complex goes against lawful and moral considerations. #BoycottRussia pic.twitter.com/yxV2x7nk9l — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 20, 2022

Twitter users responded quickly to the Defence of Ukraine’s tweet on the Italian company , with one user posting: “Don’t EU sanction prevent this sort of crap?”

Another user posted: “It’s in the bl**dy logo right there, just have a look”

Another user said: “What a horror story, this. The 🇮🇹s, as @mraz1313 often & rightly says, should be made to feel shame. Capital can be the dirty bedfellow of#AnAilingConscience”

“Some people’s greed amazes me,” stated another Twitter user.

The Italian company, Danieli Group, is an Italian supplier of equipment and physical plants in the metal industry. Based in the north-eastern Italian territory of Butrrio, the company is reportedly a world leader in its field.

The news of Ukraine calling out the Italian company follows various European countries issuing further sanctions on Russia, with Norway stating:

“We support the European Union in imposing sanctions against Russia in order to put pressure on the government of that country and its leadership. Now we are banning the import of oil from Russia to Norway via sea routes.”

