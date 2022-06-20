By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 11:22

Ukraine set to earn EU candidate status by end of June Credit: Creative Commons

Ukraine is set to earn EU candidate status by the end of the month of June, according to Ursula von Der Leyen, Chief of the European Commission.

Voicing her confidence for the Ukraine earning its official EU candidate status, on Sunday, June, 19, Chief of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen stated:

“I firmly believe that we will get a positive decision, that we will get support, that the course has now been set.”

“Of course, this is also a historic decision that the European Council now has to make, but the preparations are good,” von der Leyen stated to German public broadcaster ARD.

The EU leader also spoke of her confidence for the future EU membership of the nation of Ukraine.

Her vote of confidence is not shared by all EU nations, with Austria being one example of the nations who have expressed their setbacks.

Austria’s opposition to Ukraine becoming an EU candidate was voiced by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his visit to Estonia on Friday, June, 10.

For Austria, it is a necessary “condition” that if Ukraine is granted candidate status, “the same also applies to the states of the Western Balkans and to the Republic of Moldova”, Nehammer stated.

Despite this, Ukraine appears to be taking huge steps towards candidacy, with Europe now providing documents that permit Ukraine nationals, who have driving licenses, to drive in European countries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.