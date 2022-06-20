By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 17:06

Ukraine's Minister of Education calls for removal of Russian literature from schools Credit: Creative Commons

Ukraine’s Minister of Education called for the removal of Russian literature from schools and universities on Monday, June 20.

Ukraine’s Deputy Education and Science Minister Serhiy Shkarlet, called for Russian literature to be removed from school curriculums, while explaining that the ministry had a commission that considered changes to the foreign literature, Ukrainian history, world history and patriotic studies programmes, as reported by Ukrinform.

“I personally believe that we have to throw out everything that in any way links us to the Russian Empire. All works in which there is a mystic power of Russian weapon, some mythical, all this should be scrapped.”

“Everything that concerns, as they say, the suffering of the Russian soul and such difficult works for Ukrainians, we do not need them,” he explained on air of the TV channel Ukraine-24.

“A decision has not yet been made regarding (them – ed.). We only received the expert group’s draft on Friday, and we have not officially studied it yet. But in the near future we will publish it and make a decision,” Shkarlet informed.

A relevant working group is reportedly working on the changes, including the suggested removal of Russian literature, in the Ukraine’s schools curriculum.

“It (this working group – ed.) is very dense and filled with many professionals of different kinds and types of experts. At the same time, they have been working on updating the content of this program for quite a long time, at the beginning of the war. Now we have a certain result of the work of the working group. But it should be noted that changes have been made, and not all of them are unambiguous, “stated the official.

The Ukraine’s call for the removal of Russian literature from school curriculums, comes after an announcement issued earlier this month in which they stated that starting from September 1, Ukraine’s students will return to school.

