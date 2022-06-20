By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 18:35

UK's most expensive beer: London pub charges £80 a pint. Credit The Craft Beer Co Twitter

Is this UK’s most expensive beer? A London pub is charging £80 (€93) a pint according to The Mail today, June 20.

The Craft Beer Company in Brixton, South London are selling what is believed to be Britain’s most expensive beer for £80.15 (€93.21) a pint.

The Craft Beer Co is selling the imported American ale at £105 (€122.07) for a 750ml bottle, a pint is just 568ml.

If you would rather take the bottle away to drink you can get yourself a bargain with a 33 per cent discount.

The beer “Reforged 20th Anniversary Ale” is made by the artisanal AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego, California.

About the beer, The Alesmith Brewing Company, San Diego, USA, have said “Commemorating our 20th Anniversary and the creation of our new brewery, we pay homage to the ol’ days by introducing our first-ever barrel-aged blend.”

“Reforged 20th Anniversary Ale is a triple-barrel fusion of our three original high-gravity beers: Wee Heavy (Scotch Ale), Speedway Stout (Imperial Stout w/coffee), and Old Numbskull (Barley wine).”

“A proprietary blend was carefully established by AleSmith’s elite Sensory Team of BJCP Beer Judges and Brew Team members.”

“The result: A 100% barrel-aged brew which balances the oaky, rich flavours of bourbon with Wee Heavy’s vanilla notes, Speedway’s chocolatey coffee layers, and Old Numbskull’s caramel undertones.”

“Share and celebrate this exclusive speciality with friends and family now or age at a cool temperature to enhance the beer’s numerous complexities. Cheers to twenty years!”