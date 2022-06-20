By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 13:11

UK’s top scientists join forces to battle bird flu outbreaks. Credit Wikimedia

Eight of the UK’s top scientific organisations coming together to find new ways to contain bird flu outbreaks the UK government have announced today, June 20.

The eight-strong consortium, headed by the world-leading research team at the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), has received £1.5 million from the Biotechnology and Biosciences Research Council (BBSRC) and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and has been tasked with developing new strategies to tackle future bird flu outbreaks.

This year’s bird flu outbreak has been the largest and longest ever experienced in the UK and in many parts of Europe. The outbreak started earlier than previous years after the virus continued to circulate in Europe over summer 2021 and led to over 100 cases in the UK.

It is hoped the consortium will be able to find new ways to contain future outbreaks. The news will be a significant boost to the UK’s poultry sector and rural economy, which has experienced significant disruption from this year’s outbreak with compulsory indoor housing measures put in place to protect poultry from this horrible disease.

The consortium will focus on building our understanding in a number of key areas, including:

what is about the current virus strains that help them to form larger and longer outbreaks

understanding transmission and infection in different bird populations, including how the virus transmits from wild birds to farmed poultry, the gaps in biosecurity that allow the virus to penetrate premises, and how this could be addressed

mapping and modelling the spread of infection over time and across species

why some birds, such as ducks, are more resistant to bird flu strains

developing models to predict how the viruses will evolve and spread in the future; and

inform risk mitigation measures in birds to reduce disease burden thereby protecting against zoonotic transmission occurring from animals to humans, to prevent future spillovers of influenza with pandemic potential into humans.