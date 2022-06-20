By Anna Ellis • 20 June 2022 • 17:39

Valencian region: Lidl to invest 25 million this year in growth. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Lidl is to invest 25 million this year to grow in the Valencian region, Costa Blanca North, confirmed Food Retail today, June 20.

The German chain plans to open four new shops in the region, to which five more supermarkets will be added in 2023.

Grischa Voss, Lidl’s regional director in the Valencian region explained: “The company’s objective is to become the first shopping option in the community, where its market share is lower than the national one (5.3 per cent) due to the strong presence of its Valencian competitors Mercadona and Consum.”

“To reinforce its presence, the company is working on four lines of development: generating wealth through its shops, creating quality employment, committing to Valencian produce and being a benchmark in sustainability.”

In 2022 Lidl will reinforce its presence with establishments in Manises, La Pobla de Vallbona (Valencia), Santa Pola (Alicante) which was recently opened, and another in Vall d’Uixo (Castellon).

Grischa Voss also stressed that this year Lidl has hired more than a hundred people with quality employment in the community, where it has increased its workforce by 38 per cent to 1,600 workers.

With regard to how inflation and rising costs are affecting the company, the head of the company emphasised the “enormous effort to hold back the increase so that the situation has an impact as little and as late as possible on consumers.”

Grischa Voss added that “price growth in April was 4.2 per cent when the rest of the market is at more than 5 per cent.”