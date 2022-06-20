By Joshua Manning • 20 June 2022 • 14:22

WATCH: Russian railway bomber detained by Ukraine Security Service Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

A Russian agent planning to bomb a Ukrainian railway was detained by the Ukraine Security Service, as reported on Monday, June, 20.

Taking to Twitter to report the arrest of the Russian railway bomber, the Ukraine Security Service, posted:

“SBU apprehends Russian saboteur who arrived from the Near East to carry out bombing attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia”

“The enemy agent was informed of the suspicion and a preventive measure – detention in custody – was taken.”

СБУ затримала російського диверсанта, який прибув з Близького Сходу готувати вибухи на Укрзалізниці Ворожому агенту повідомлено про підозру та обрано міру запобіжного заходу – тримання під вартою. ➡️ https://t.co/5Wn2QQzl6y pic.twitter.com/1NjDLeap51 — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 20, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The Security Service counterintelligence allegedly prevented a series of large-scale sabotage attacks on the railway by arresting the hostile agent in the course of a special operation in Chernivtsi.

According to the investigation, the man was detained by the Russian-controlled special services of the Donetsk people’s republic.

“He had a Ukrainian passport and a Kiev registration, but had been on “conservation” in one of the neighbouring countries for a long time.

After the start of a large-scale aggression by the Russian Federation, the agent was instructed by his “handlers” to come to Ukraine. Here he was to collect information about transport channels for delivery of weapons and military equipment, location of fuel tanks and deployment of Ukrainian troops in Bukovina.

On the basis of this data, the enemy planned to carry out sabotage, including explosions at railway facilities and logistic depots.

The pre-trial investigation of the alleged Russian bomber is ongoing.

