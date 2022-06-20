Xàbia’s Adrián Ortolá promoted to the first division with Girona FC

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 June 2022 • 23:08

Adrian Ortola - Girona FC image

Xàbia born Adrián Ortolá, Girona FC’s first team goalkeeper, has been promoted along with the club to Spain’s first division.

Girona’s triumphed on the weekend against Tenerife resulting in the club’s promotion from the second to the First Division, news that was not only celebrated by the players and fans but also by the friends and family of Ortolá in his hometown Javea / Xàbia .

Ortolá, who has signed with Girona until June 2023, will enjoy a whole new season between the sticks defending the team’s goals from the opposition.

Born in Javea / Xabia on the Northern Costa Blanca on August 20, 1993, Ortolá has also enjoyed spells with Barcelona’s B team and the Spanish National under-17 team.

With Girona FC promoted to the first division is a welcome return for Adrián Ortolá who previously played for Barça subsidiary, Alavés as well as Deportivo de la Coruña and Tenerife.

