ALICANTE: Thief killed after lorry driver drags him down the motorway

ALICANTE, Costa Blanca: An alleged thief has died after being dragged down the motorway by a lorry driver, confirmed SDP Noticias today, Tuesday, June 21.

A lorry driver was arrested after a man was killed after trying to climb into the cab section of his lorry in Alicante, Spain.

A fight ensued then the lorry driver took off in his lorry hitting speeds of up to 100 kilometres an hour. Throughout the 3-kilometre journey, the would-be thief continued to try to gain entry.

By braking sharply, the 56-year-old driver managed to get rid of the 40-year-old would-be thief who lost his grip. Police believe the injuries he sustained from the fall are the cause of his death.

The incident occurred on 3 June 2022 at 5:48.am just outside Alicante, a coastal city in southern Spain.

Initially, an apparent hit and run was reported to the emergency services.

The alleged thief received care at the Hospital General Universitario de Alicante but died the following day.

The 56-year-old lorry driver has been charged with two offences, the first reckless homicide and the second offence is the omission to render assistance.

The truck driver could face up to 6 years in prison for defending himself against the robber.

For the first offence alone, he could be sentenced to one to four years in prison, and for the second offence, his sentence could be increased from four to six years. The driver could also be banned from driving motor vehicles and mopeds for up to six years.

It is not yet known why the thief tried to force his way into the cab of the lorry.

