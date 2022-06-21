By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 14:49

Almeria develops new programme to raise awareness of gender-based violence among adolescents Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria’s new programme aims to promote healthy environments and behaviours in terms of gender violence among young people.

The Almeria Health District developed the programme to raise awareness of gender violence in adolescents through the Forma Joven project, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

The first edition of the programme was carried out with students in the third year of Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO) at the Alborán and Albaida Secondary Schools (IES) in the capital, which are members of Forma Joven.

The project was structured in three sessions. The first theoretical session was given by the Women’s Services Team of the Almeria District, through a talk and a first contact on the types of gender violence and the resources available to young people, completed with the screening of short videos on the impact of social networks and equal relations in current television programmes and prime time series.

The second session was practical and involved group dynamics through ‘Role Play’, in which communication, relationships and popular songs were worked on.

The students also created short stories about personal experiences and a competition based on the creation of a video on the Tik Tok platform of each school, with the aim of expressing, from the perspective of the students of the third year of ESO, the vision they have about gender violence.

The creative and innovative ideas related to raising awareness on this subject were awarded prizes.

The third session, as a closure of the project, was a group activity of the two participating secondary schools held in the Maestro Padilla Auditorium with a ‘Ted talk’ by influential people in the field.

