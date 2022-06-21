By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 15:10

Almeria to fine up to €750 for littering with bar napkins Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria will fine people for the disposal of bar napkins on either streets or other public areas, with fines ranging from €120 to €750.

Almeria’s City Council has tightened its laws on cleanliness with its lates law on bar napkins requiring bars to provide a container to function as a litter bin to avoid the littering of Almeria’s streets, as reported by Diario de Almeria.

The decision already passed through a plenary session in December last 2021 with a first approval – unanimously by the political groups – and is set to returns this Thursday June , 23, to the Noble Hall of the City Council of Almeria for final approval and entry into force.

The law specifies that not making use of the litter bins or containers placed on the tables of catering establishments or throwing any kind of waste, such as napkins, leftover food, bottle caps, etc., will be considered a minor offence, and it is also forbidden to throw them on plots of land and private properties.

The regulatory change will see, not only hotel and catering establishments to have containers on their tables, but also other types of establishments, such as those selling sweets, vending machines, cash machines, lottery administrations, as well as any other activity that may produce waste and disposable wrappings, are obliged to keep the area affected by their activity clean.

