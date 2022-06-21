By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 15:28

Almeria's Catholic community ask Bishopric to make audit public Credit: Creative Commons

After it was revealed that Almeria’s Bishopric owes millions in debt, Almeria’s Catholic community have asked for the audit to be made public.

Almeria’s Catholic community asked for the audit to be made public after twelve years of Almeria’s bishopric’s accounts were summarised in a report of more than 130 pages that showed a debt of millions, as reported by Diario de Almeria.

The company Deloitte, after carrying out the audit of the Diocese of Almeria, concluded that the diocese has inherited a bank debt from the previous administration.

The Plataforma Católicos Almerienses por la Verdad (Almeria Catholics for the Truth Platform), in a communiqué, assures that it is grateful to the company Deloitte “for the rigour with which they have carried out the auditing process”.

They also state that on June 16 2022, all the diocesan clergy of Almeria were summoned by Monsignor Gómez Cantero in Aguadulce for the results of the audit to be presented.

“Both the company Deloitte and Monsignor Segura Etxezarraga were neat in presenting the data. In this meeting, Monsignor Segura Etxezarraga himself highlighted the many fruits of the previous pontificate. He valued the fact that the diocese, in the almost twenty years of the previous bishop’s term of office, has increased the value of its patrimony – from a value of less than ten million euros to more than thirty million euros today.”

“Among many other things, on the economic level, he emphasised that there has never been a lack of transparency on the part of the previous prelate, who has respected all the canonical and civil processes in all economic operations. He even noted that more than 50 priests were ordained during this period”, they explain.

