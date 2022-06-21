BREAKING: Multiple people injured in knife attack at shopping centre in Sweden

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 June 2022 • 10:51

MULTIPLE people have been injured and taken to hospital after a knife attack occurred at a shopping centre in Sweden on Tuesday, June 21.

According to Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet, one person is in critical condition following the attack and others have been taken to hospital after the knife rampage at the Kvarteret Igor shopping centre in Västerås, Sweden.

A major police operation is currently underway at the centre, which is located around 90 kilometres west of Stockholm and according to police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin, more people could be injured.

He added: “We receive several calls in a short time that there has been several [people] injured.”

The incident happened at around 8.30 am.

Klarin said that one arrest was made at the scene, who is believed to be the sole attacker.

According to the police spokesman, the incident has been classified as attempted murder.

Last year, several people were shot in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, those injured were found in the district of Nasby, with one crime scene close to a shopping centre.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when more information is made available.

