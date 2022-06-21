By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 12:24

BREAKING NEWS: Belarusian battalions positioned on Ukraine's border as tensions escalate Credit: Creative Commons

Up to seven Belarusian battalions are on the border between Belarus and Ukraine according to Ukraine Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Moutzyanik, on Tuesday June 21.

The news of the Belarusian battalions on Ukraine’s border was reported by Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanik on a national TV marathon, according to Pravda.

“There are up to seven Belarusian battalions on the border in the Brest and Gomel regions right now. That’s about 3,500 to 4,000 personnel,” stated Motuzyanik.

“But you have to understand that there are also Russian troops there. I will not say how many, but there are a number of settlements where they are quartered,” continued the spokesman.

“But Russia’s actions, including those of the Belarusian army, are forcing us to keep troops there. This is such a Russian tactic as of today. The main strike is in Luhansk oblast, Donetchina, the rest is constant shelling, distracting our attention, restraining the actions of our units. ”

“Thus, they are forcing us to keep troops there.”

“We understand perfectly well that as soon as we remove our units from there, they can launch another offensive. We do not see that in the short term, but nevertheless we are forced to reinforce this direction,” he concluded.

The news comes after the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Russia does not wish to seize Ukraine on June, 3, the 100th day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

“Believe me, Putin, Russia’s military, they have no desire to seize Ukraine, or anything else. They have simply shown: Russia must be reckoned with,” stated the President.

