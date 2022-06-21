Calpe to rent private land to create more public parking

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 22:22
Calpe cc/Bjørn Christian Tørrissen
With limited parking spaces and increasing congestion, the council announced on June 21 that it is looking to increase the number of pedestrianized roads and reduce the number of vehicles entering the city area.
Calpe city centre has limited parking resulting in congestion throughout the year, however that problem is exacerbated in the summer months when the numbers of people residing in or visiting the city swell enormously.
With significant numbers of vacant plots within walking distance of the beaches and city centre, making use of privately owned land was the obvious short-term answer according to the council.
The Council has set aside €200,000 to cover excess parking requirements over the next four years, with an open offer being made to private land owners to bid to provide land for use by the Council.
According to the Council, only suitable land close to the congestion points of the main beaches and the city centre will be considered, with land not within a short walking distance not considered suitable.
The land offered to the Council will also need to be of a standard suitable to rent out for parking, which means that it needs to be both level and secure.
Owners of private land in Calpe who want to rent their plots to the Council for public parking should either visit their website for more information or contact them directly.
