By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 11:25

Captured Russian troops in 51 special detention centres working for Ukraine Credit: Creative Commons

Captured Russian troops are now in 51 facilities for detention of convicts in every region of Ukraine and one located outside the country according to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Speaking on the special detention centres in Ukraine for captured Russian troops, Denis Malyuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine stated:

“The tent for military personnel is guarded. They are provided with adequate living conditions and medical care. It is important that the soldiers are working. They do not spend their time simply staring at the bed. ”

“They are engaged in woodworking and bring benefits for the Ukrainian society”, stated the Minister of Justice of Ukraine, on the air of the UArazom telethon.

According to the Minister when the legal regime of the martial law in Ukraine is in effect, Russian troops that cannot be sent directly to the detention centre, can stay temporarily in detention centres to save their lives and health.

In order to protect their lives and health, Russian troops may temporarily stay in the hospitals of the State Criminal and Penitentiary Service of Ukraine. In addition, those prisoners of war for whom there is information about their exchange in the near future will be sent to remand facilities.

In such detention centres, prisoners of war are housed in separate accommodation in minimum security level facilities with general conditions of detention, medium security level and maximum security level, as well as in SIZOs, isolated from other convicts and persons taken into custody.

“The conditions of detention in detention centres for military personnel and the rules of treatment of these persons are in accordance with their status and are based on the requirements of international humanitarian law,” stated the Minister.

“We, in particular, cannot behave like barbarians in terms of our treatment of military personnel. Because we are a civilised country, we are part of the European community.”

“Moreover, I am convinced that when we show how we are holding Russian captives, these people will be soon seen in Russia, and we expect that they will hold our people in similar conditions until we exchange them,” Denis Malyuska said.

According to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the funding for the measures related to housing of Russian troops in detention centres for military personnel in 2022 will be charged to the reserve fund of the State Budget of Ukraine.

The cost of caring for one soldier is reportedly around 3,000 hryvnyas per month.

The news follows reports from Denis Malyuska at the beginning of June when he stated:

“We have set up a special camp for POWs in western Ukraine, where those for whom there are no immediate expectations of an exchange are held.”

According to him, Russians who had just been captured or those awaiting plans to exchange them are placed in the institutions of the Ministry of Justice.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram