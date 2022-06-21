By Anna Ellis • 21 June 2022 • 14:18
COVID-19: The effects of the Pfizer vaccination on male fertility. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0
Researchers have been addressing a recent Israeli study where they tested sperm donors to see if the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination had any effect on male fertility, according to News Medical.
220 semen samples from 37 sperm donors were used in the study of Shamir, Sheba, and Herzliya Medical Centres in Israel.
All the participants had received two vaccinations and were all testing negative for Covid-19.
The average age of the donors was 26 years old.
The study findings showed that overall while sperm concentration was reduced after three months of the Pfizer vaccine it did subsequently recover.
It was, however, suggested that further studies would be useful.
Creating a vaccine in under one year is no small feat. While the coronavirus pandemic made a new normal of mask-wearing and physical distancing, it also spurred global cooperation for vaccine research and distribution.
However, a vaccine is only effective if people are willing to receive it. With rapid research development, some may be concerned that the vaccine was rushed, and with these concerns comes vaccine hesitancy.
Under normal circumstances, making a vaccine can take up to 10–15 years. This is because of the complexity of vaccine development.
However, amid a global pandemic, time was a luxury the world could not afford. Researchers quickly mobilised to share their coronavirus data with other scientists.
