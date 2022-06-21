By Anna Ellis • 21 June 2022 • 14:18

COVID-19: The effects of the Pfizer vaccination on male fertility. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

COVID-19: Does the Pfizer vaccination have an effect on male fertility is the question News Medical is asking today, Tuesday, June 21

Researchers have been addressing a recent Israeli study where they tested sperm donors to see if the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination had any effect on male fertility, according to News Medical.

220 semen samples from 37 sperm donors were used in the study of Shamir, Sheba, and Herzliya Medical Centres in Israel.

All the participants had received two vaccinations and were all testing negative for Covid-19.

The average age of the donors was 26 years old.

The study findings showed that overall while sperm concentration was reduced after three months of the Pfizer vaccine it did subsequently recover.

It was, however, suggested that further studies would be useful.

