Covid numbers in Spain show a rise in the incidence rate on Tuesday, June 21

By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 21:29

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

The Covid numbers published in Spain on Tuesday, June 21, show an increase in the incidence rate among the over-60s.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid figures in Spain today, Tuesday, June 21, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that 50,235 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded.

Of this total, 23,706 occurred in people over 60 years of age. According to official data, this brings the total number of infections in Spain to 12,613,634 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 14 days, the current average accumulated incidence rate of infections in Spain in people over 60 years of age shows an increase of 40 points. It stands at 653.25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 612, 39 notified last Friday, June 17. A total of 80,468 positives have been registered in this age group in the last two weeks.

Another 122 deaths from Covid-19 have been reported, with 160 registered in the last week. This increases the death toll from coronavirus in Spain to 107,604.

Currently, there are 7,793 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 6,763 last Tuesday, June 14, with 361 in an ICU (342 last Tuesday).

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 6.35 per cent, compared to 5.50 per cent last Tuesday, and in ICUs at 4.07 per cent compared to 3.85 per cent of a week ago.

___________________________________________________________

