By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 12:11

Donetsk People's Republic military to start hiring foreign nationals for service Credit: Denis.pushilin.ru

The Donetsk People’s Republic military (DPR) has now allowed foreign nationals to be hired for contract service in the DPR’s internal troops according to their leader Denis Pushilin.

The news of the Donetsk People’s Republic military accepting foreign nationals was stated in a resolution published on the website of the republic’s leader, on Tuesday, June 21.

According to the document, during martial law and in wartime, foreigners can now serve in the military service of the Donetsk People’s Republic under contract.

Signing of the contract leads to a service period of one year with a possibility of extension. If the contract expires during the mobilisation period, it will be extended automatically.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The Donetsk People’s Republic, are currently facing global criticism after reportedly sentencing two British soldiers to death for fighting alongside Ukraine.

Also, Russia has reportedly appointed a new new head of Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic according to the city advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko who stated:

“The Donetsk Region’s occupation authorities have rotated. A new head of the occupying government, Russian Vitaliy Khotsenko, has been appointed. This is the first time a direct appointment from Russia to the conditionally senior bodies of power of another state.”

The previous government was allegedly dismissed upon the new appointment.

