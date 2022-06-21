Driver arrested after police chase between Mijas and Torremolinos had no licence

By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 19:15

Image of Mijas Local Police vehicle.. Credit: Mijas Local Police

A driver who triggered an intense police chase between the Malaga towns of Mijas and Torremolinos had no driving licence.

As reported by sources from Mijas Local Police today, Tuesday, June 21, the driver of a vehicle who triggered an intense police chase between the Malaga towns of Mijas and Torremolinos was found to have no driving licence, according to malagahoy.es.

This incident occurred last week, while officers from the Neighborhood Unit were carrying out a surveillance operation in the Mijas Costa area of ​​Las Lagunas. They observed a driver carrying out an illegal manoeuvre, so they proceeded to stop him.

However, the driver ignored their warnings and continued travelling at high speed through the local streets, putting both other vehicles and pedestrians in particular danger.

After several minutes of pursuit, and to avoid being intercepted by the police, the driver accessed the A-7 motorway in the direction of Malaga. Once on the motorway, he continued at high speed, creating a serious risk for other vehicles. Plainclothes (SIMA) units and intervention (Charlie) units quickly joined the chase.

The Security Forces of the coastal municipalities were also alerted to the pursuit in operation and the vehicle was finally intercepted in Torremolinos with the collaboration of the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Unit.

Once the driver was identified, the officers verified that he lacked a driving licence. He was subsequently arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of Serious Disobedience, and two other crimes against Road Safety, specifically, those of driving without a licence, and dangerous driving.

Criminal proceedings were brought against the driver, and he was transferred to the Guardia Civil facilities for his subsequent judicial disposition.

___________________________________________________________

