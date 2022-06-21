By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 1:19

EastEnders actress Jessie Wallace in boozy bust-up with police officers.

Actress Jessie Wallace who plays Kat Slater in EastEnders was arrested after a boozy bust-up with police officers.

Jessie Wallace, the actress who famously plays the character of Kat Slater on BBC soap EastEnders was arrested after being involved in a drunken incident at a nightclub according to The Sun today, Monday, June 20.

The 50-year-old soap star allegedly attacked three cops who tried to restrain her during the boozy argument outside Flex nightspot in the Suffolk town of Bury St Edmunds.

Other revellers took video footage of Jessie’s encounter with the law, which was subsequently uploaded onto social media. The EastEnders actress can be heard using the ‘F’ word as two cops try to subdue and handcuff her.

She is seen in another video being escorted by two police officers, with her hands cuffed behind her, and placed in the back of a police van.

“It was very shocking. I couldn’t believe it. She was in a right state”, commented one eyewitness to the event. “She was very angry. Everyone gasped when she swore and got involved in something like that. It was horrible to see”, they added.

“A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct, and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution”, a Suffolk Police spokesman told The Sun.

Jessie had been seen attending a Madness concert in nearby Thetford Forest in Brandon earlier in the day, posing happily for pictures with fans.

