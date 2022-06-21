Eurovision 2022 stars to take part in Ukraine fundraiser tonight

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 12:27

Photo of Eurovision winners, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra. Kalusch Orchestra Image Credit: [email protected]

A new fundraiser that brings Eurovision 2022 stars back together to raise funds for Ukraine will take place tonight June 21.

The fund-raising telethon is being used to raise money to buy crucial medical equipment for Ukraine, with the organisers hoping to raise €800,000 to buy eight C-arm X-ray machines.

The machines can be used to perform X-ray-controlled fragments removal and bone fixation surgical procedures, equipment that is needed to help deal with the many individuals injured following the invasion by Russia.

Performing will be this year’s Eurovision Song Contest winners Kalush Orchestra, alongside previous winner Conchita Wurst and Dutch competitors Jeangu Macrooy and S10. The event, which can also be watched via the Ziggo TV and the YouTube channels of the 1+1 media group from 8 pm, will also see a flag signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy going to the biggest donor.

Volodymyr Zavadiuk, Head of Entertainment at Ukraine’s 1+1 media told Die Telegraaf: “Ukraine desperately needs the support and consolidated efforts of the entire world.

“During the telethon, we will continue to raise funds for the important needs on which the lives and health of millions of Ukrainians depend.

“Holding a telethon in the Netherlands is important for the integration of Ukraine into Europe.‘The support of the Netherlands is important to us.

“Tuesday is not just about music, but about sharing our culture, our people and our ideas.”

The new fundraiser event that brings Eurovision 2022 stars together to raise funds for Ukraine follows a similar event #StopWar, which took place simultaneously in Berlin and Kyiv on May 29.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.