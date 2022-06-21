BREAKING UPDATE: Ex-soldier jailed over Somerset couple killing

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 June 2022 • 14:44

EX-SOLDIER Collin Reeves, who killed a couple from Somerset over a parking space while their kids slept, has been jailed for life.

UPDATE 2.44 pm (June 21, 2022) – Collin Reeves, now 35, the ex-soldier who was charged with the murders of husband and wife Stephen and Jennifer Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset on Sunday, November 21, has now been sentenced to at least 38 years in prison.

The former Royal Engineer is said to have killed the couple using a ceremonial dagger given to him when he left the Army after becoming embroiled in an argument over a designated parking space at their new-build housing development.

According to evidence presented at the trial, which saw jurors unanimously convict Reeves of murder, the ex-soldier and his wife Kayley had been involved in a bitter row for months prior to the tragic incident.

Following the murder of the couple, Mr Reeves called the police on himself and confessed to the crime, however, he would later plead guilty to manslaughter claiming diminished responsibility.

This was dismissed by two forensic psychiatrists who said that Reeves had not suffered psychosis or acute post-traumatic stress disorder prior to or at the time of the attack.

ORIGINAL 12.52 pm (November 25, 2021) – 34-YEAR-OLD ex-soldier, Collin Reeves, has been charged with the murders of husband and wife Stephen and Jennifer Chapple in Norton Fitzwarren on Sunday, November 21, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

36-year-old Stephen Chapple and his wife Jennifer, 33 were treated by paramedics at around 9.45 pm after suffering serious injuries inside their home but they were pronounced dead at the scene. The couple’s two children were inside the property at the time.

Avon and Somerset Police arrested two men at the time – aged 67 and 34 – on suspicion of murder but have since released the 67-year-old man. Collin Reeves, Norton Fitzwarren, will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today (November 25) in connection with the deaths.

According to The Sun, police had previously been called to deal with rows at the address which were believed to be about parking issues.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Specialist officers are providing support to Jennifer and Stephen’s families and our thoughts remain with them this evening.

“We’ve been keeping them fully updated on the progress of our investigation and they’re aware of this latest development.

“It is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time for them and I’d ask their privacy is respected as they continue to come to terms with what has happened.”

He added: “I’d like to remind both the media and the public that criminal proceedings are now active and Collin Reeves has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

