By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 14:12

Fast-food restaurant thief charged with 16 robberies caught by police Credit: Creative Commons

The fast-food restaurant thief was caught by police at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Airport, as he tried to flee Spain.

The Spanish National police arrested the fast-food restaurant thief, following an investigation that began as a result of a series of robberies in fast food restaurants in recent weeks in different parts of Spain.

The thief targeted fast-food restaurants in the Community of Madrid, Toledo, Albacete, Salamanca, León and Badajoz.

The arrested man made a hole in the roof of the restaurants to gain access to the properties, and forced a trap door in the roof to gain access to the interior via a telescopic ladder.

He sabotaged the alarm systems, cutting the fibre cables to disable the motion detection elements and spray-painted the security cameras.

Having established that the perpetrator of 16 different robberies was the same person, the police made enquiries and ascertained his identity.

During this period, an individual was identified in the early hours of the morning in the vicinity of a hamburger restaurant in Ciudad Real.

The man had, among his belongings, tools and clothes that matched those used in all the robberies investigated.

In addition, the agents verified that in another nearby restaurant, in which the alarm had been triggered due to a communication failure, the perimeter windows had been tampered with and were facing upwards.

The following day, the thief was located at the Adolfo Suárez Airport in Madrid, in a car rental company, returning a car with which he travelled to commit the robberies.

The detainee, of Uruguayan nationality, had stolen a total amount of cash of €70,000.

