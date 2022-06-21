Fire breaks out in tower block near Grenfell Tower, London, England

By Anna Ellis • 21 June 2022 • 13:16

Part of Grenfell Tower, after the tragic fire, London. June 16, 2017. CC/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A London tower block is in flames as 60 firefighters battle the blaze just minutes away from Grenfell Tower today, Tuesday 21, according to The Guardian.

Firefighters were called to the incident at a flat on the 12th floor of a high-rise building on Queensdale Crescent in Shepherd’s Bush just before 9:30.am (10:30.am CET). Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters are attending the blaze, which was brought under control by 10.55am (11:55.CET)

Station Commander David Bracewell said: “Firefighters dealt with a fire on the 12th floor of a tower block in W11.”

“Three people from the affected flat left before the Brigade arrived. A number of other residents evacuated the building.”

“Firefighters led six residents to safety via an internal staircase. Further residents who were not affected by fire, heat or smoke were advised to remain in their flats.”

‘”In the early stages we used a new technology called 9Eye that enabled a caller to send live stream videos of the incident straight into the Brigade’s 999 call centre”

“We’ve also used a 32m turntable ladder to put water on the outside of the building.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.