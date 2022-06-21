France says no to burkini swimwear for religious reasons in public pools

France’s top administrative court ruled on Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion.

While worn by only a small number of primarily Muslim women in France, the burkini does draw intense political debate in the country.

The mayor of the city of Grenoble, at the foot of the French Alps, voted to allow women to wear burkinis in public pools after campaigning by local activists. At the same time, the city also voted to allow women to swim topless as part of a broader relaxation of swimwear rules.

The Council of State upheld that decision, saying in a statement that the Grenoble vote was made “to satisfy a religious demand and harms the neutrality of public services.”

Clothing rules in public pools in France are strict, for what authorities say are reasons of hygiene: caps are required, and baggy swim trunks or other voluminous clothing is generally banned.

A few other cities and towns allow burkinis in public pools. The city of Rennes is among them, but its decision was aimed at loosening swimwear rules generally and not based on religious reasons.

