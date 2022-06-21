Fuengirola’s Municipal Music Band will perform two concerts in Parque de España

By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 3:22

Image of the Fuengirola Municipal Music Band. Credit: [email protected]

The Parque de España in the Malaga town of Fuengirola will play host to two concerts from Fuengirola’s Municipal Music Band.

As announced by Fuengirola Council this Monday, June 20, the Fuengirola Municipal Music Band will play two concerts in the Malaga municipality. The first will take place this evening, Tuesday, June 21, and the second one will be held the following Tuesday, June 28.

Both concerts will be performed in the Parque de España, starting at 9:30pm. The first of them will be dedicated to symphonic band music, and the second, to young conductors.

The schedule for tonight’s concert will feature performances of pieces such as Flashing Winds, by Jan van der Roost; Bonaparte, by Otto M. Schwarz; Phillip Sparke’s Orient Express; The Round Table, by Bert Appermont; Mt. Everest, by Rossano Galante; and Joan of Arc, by Ferrer Ferran.

Founded in 1962, the Fuengirola Municipal Music Band currently has more than 1,100 printed works in its repertoire. It has played more than 2,090 performances in its more than 300 concerts offered since 1997, the beginning of the period with its current conductor on the podium.

Consolidated as a collective of professional musicians of reference on the Costa del Sol, the group is directed by Alfredo Alarcon Campoy.

Since 2006 the artistic progression of the Music Band has been spectacular, both artistically and in terms of audience. The degree of quality achieved by them in recent years has made it possible to incorporate highly complex pieces into the usual repertoire reserved for elite groups.

___________________________________________________________

