Gata de Gorgos shaken by a deep earthquake

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 15:27

Gate de Gorgos - Image Gata de Gorgos Ayuntament

The municipality of Gata de Gorgos announced on Tuesday, June 21 that a deep earthquake had shaken the town at 2:21 PM on Monday.

The earthquake, which measured 2.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 30 km below the earth’s surface according to the National Geographic Institute.

The town, which is renowned for its hats and wickerwork, is flanked by a ravine that saw the river run in March for the first time in many years. However, most in the town would have been unaware of the earthquake, which at the surface would’ve not been felt by everyone according to the Richter Scale measurement.

With the earthquake happening so deep below the earth’s crust, most of the severity of the tremor would have dissipated by the time it reached the town.

The deep earthquake that shook the depths below Gata de Gorgos follows increased volcanic activity around the Mediterranean in recent months.

