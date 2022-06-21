Gata de Gorgos shaken by a deep earthquake

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 15:27
Gate de Gorgos - Image Gata de Gorgos Ayuntament
The earthquake, which measured 2.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 30 km below the earth’s surface according to the National Geographic Institute.
The town, which is renowned for its hats and wickerwork, is flanked by a ravine that saw the river run in March for the first time in many years. However, most in the town would have been unaware of the earthquake, which at the surface would’ve not been felt by everyone according to the Richter Scale measurement.
With the earthquake happening so deep below the earth’s crust, most of the severity of the tremor would have dissipated by the time it reached the town.
The deep earthquake that shook the depths below Gata de Gorgos follows increased volcanic activity around the Mediterranean in recent months.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.