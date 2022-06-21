Germany’s federal government publishes list of weapons delivered to Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 13:27
FIM-92_Stinger_USMC image cc/PD-USGov-Military-Air Force
The list published on June 21 has been supplied by the Bundeswehr stocks and supplies from the German armaments industry, according to the government.
A spokesperson said this is: “adapting to the practice of our closest allies,” and will from now on be published o the website of the federal government. The lists will include an overview of what Germany has already delivered and what has already been promised but not yet delivered.
The lists will also include other non-weapon items provided, such as helmets, clothing and tents.
Weapons list 1 – Military Support Services Provided:
Weapons list 2 –Military support services in preparation/implementation:
The U-turn on the provision of information by Germany’s federal government on the list of weapons delivered to Ukraine, will help to silence those who believe that Germany has not done enough to support Ukraine in defending itself from the invading Russian army.
