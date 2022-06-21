Germany’s federal government publishes list of weapons delivered to Ukraine

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 13:27

In an information policy U-turn, Germany’s federal government has published a list of the weapons that it has and intends to deliver to Ukraine.

The list published on June 21 has been supplied by the Bundeswehr stocks and supplies from the German armaments industry, according to the government.

A spokesperson said this is: “adapting to the practice of our closest allies,” and will from now on be published o the website of the federal government. The lists will include an overview of what Germany has already delivered and what has already been promised but not yet delivered.

The lists will also include other non-weapon items provided, such as helmets, clothing and tents.

Weapons list 1 – Military Support Services Provided:

3,000 Panzerfaust 3 cartridges plus 900 grips

14,900 anti-tank mines

500 STINGER anti-aircraft missiles

2,700 STRELA flying fists

16 million rounds of handgun ammunition

50 bunker fists

100 MG 3 machine guns with 500 spare barrels and bolts

100,000 hand grenades

5,300 explosive charges

100,000 meters of detonating cord and 100,000 detonators

350,000 detonators

23,000 combat helmets

15 pallets of clothing

178 motor vehicles (trucks, minibuses, SUVs)

100 tents

6 pallets of material for explosive ordnance disposal

125 binoculars

1,200 hospital beds

18 pallets of medical supplies, 60 surgical lights

Protective clothing, operating masks

10,000 sleeping bags

600 shooting glasses

1 radio frequency system

3,000 field telephones with 5,000 reels of field cord and carrying equipment

1 field hospital (joint project with Estonia)

353 night vision goggles

4 electronic anti-drone devices

165 binoculars

Medical supplies (including rucksacks, first-aid kits)

38 Laser removal knife

Fuel diesel and petrol (current delivery)

10 tons of AdBlue

500 pieces of wound dressings to stop bleeding

500 pieces of food rations

Food: 2,025 pallets (68 truckloads) with 360,000 rations one-pack (EPa)

MiG-29 spare parts

30 armoured vehicles

Weapons list 2 –Military support services in preparation/implementation:

10,000 rounds of artillery ammunition

53,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition

5.8 million rounds of handgun ammunition

7 Panzerhaubitzen 2000 including adaptation, training and spare parts (joint project with the Netherlands)

5,000 combat helmets

8 mobile ground radars and thermal imaging devices*

8 recon drones*

10 protected vehicles*

7 jammers*

8 electronic anti-drone devices*

4 mobile, remote-controlled and protected demining devices*

65 refrigerators for medical supplies

1 vehicle decontamination point

100 auto-injectors

14 anti-drone sensors and jammers*

10 Antidrohnenkanonen *

32 Recon Drones*

54 M113 armoured personnel carriers with armament (systems from Denmark, conversion financed by Germany)

30 GEPARD anti-aircraft tanks including around 6,000 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition*

Air Defense System IRIS-T SLM*

Artillery location radar COBRA *

80 Toyota Pick-up*

3 MARS multiple rocket launchers with ammunition

100,000 first aid kits*

22 trucks

The U-turn on the provision of information by Germany’s federal government on the list of weapons delivered to Ukraine, will help to silence those who believe that Germany has not done enough to support Ukraine in defending itself from the invading Russian army.

