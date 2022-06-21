By Guest Writer • 21 June 2022 • 15:44

Minister Linares with the single wreath Credit: Gibraltar Government

GIBRALTAR Minister attended Falkland Islands Remembrance Ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands from Argentine occupation in 1982.

Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands share mutual support for their respective right to self-determination and a commitment to further the growing opportunities for commerce between the two countries

As part of the visit, Minister Steven Linares met with officials and politicians to learn more about the issues, challenges and opportunities facing the Islands.

During the Remembrance Ceremony, he laid a wreath at the Liberation Monument on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the People of Gibraltar, in memory of those who served during the war.

Minister Linares, together with the Falkland Islands Government Director of Health and Social Services Thomas Bale, unveiled a painting and plaque at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, commemorating the role of the SS Uganda in the Falkland Islands conflict.

It was in Gibraltar in 1982, that the SS Uganda was converted into a hospital support ship in under 65 hours and was deployed to the Falkland Islands Task Force.

The minister said: “It was an honour to travel to the Falkland Islands to pay the respects of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the people of Gibraltar in remembrance of those who lost their lives in service of the liberation of the Falkland Islands.

“Gibraltar’s connection with the Falkland Islands is historic and long-lasting, and I look forward to further developing the links between our two countries.”

Thank you for reading ‘Gibraltar Minister attended Falkland Islands Remembrance Ceremony’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.