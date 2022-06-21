By Anna Ellis • 21 June 2022 • 14:45

Investigation needed: Boris Johnson to appoint Carrie to top government job. Credit Wikimedia

Lord Geidt has said an investigation is “ripe” over claims Borish Johnson tried to appoint Carrie to a top government job the Independent has confirmed today, Tuesday 21 June

The Prime Minister and his wife have denied the alleged story that the Prime Minister had attempted to install Carrie, his then-girlfriend, in a £100,000 (€116,272) a-year job in the Foreign Office.

The article in the Times which has since been pulled has been denied by both Boris and his wife.

But Lord Geidt, who sensationally quit as the adviser on ministers’ interests last week, reportedly believes the matter could be probed by his replacement.

Whilst the government has denied this they have not denied the claims that Boris had discussed the chances of his wife getting roles related to the COP26 climate conference and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s environmental prize.

According to a report in The Mirror, Boris had talked to aides about getting his Carrie environmental roles, with the newspaper citing two sources.

A spokesperson for Carrie responded: “This is an old story which is as untrue now as it was then.”

And Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The prime minister has never recommended Mrs Johnson for a government role, or one as part of the Earth Shot Prize. Beyond that, I wouldn’t get into any conversations the prime minister may or may not have had in private.”