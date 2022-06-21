Is now the time to buy Cryptocurrencies instead of Crypto Mining?

By EWN • 21 June 2022 • 13:24

Crypto mining can be beneficial to miners who have superior CPUs and GPUs. However, to combat inflation costs, the rate you can mine cryptocurrencies is often reduced every few years. This is seen through Bitcoin’s (BTC) mining rate which is halved every four years, begging the question of whether now is the time to start trading rather than mining. A few examples of cryptocurrencies you are not required to mine are Stellar (XLM), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and RoboApe (RBA). Instead, you can buy into their tokens and use their passive income tools to generate potentially sustainable profits.

RoboApe (RBA) is changing the way we view meme coins

RoboApe (RBA) is a meme coin that has an innovative approach to solving economic problems. It offers sustainable community development and rewarding culture. It will achieve community development through its DAO. This will give users development initiatives, voting rights, and additional resources.

RBA token holders will be given access to NFT card minting events which allow them to create NFTs both for the wider community and themselves. Users can also buy, sell, and trade NFTs making this platform desirable to investors. RoboApe eSports will also address the lack of transparency and player incentives by using secure crypto token placement so fans can donate to their favourite players.

Crypto mining often takes time and you are limited to the amount you can make. The numerous use cases of RoboApe (RBA) make it more beneficial. The RBA token has a myriad of passive income tools including staking, yield farming, and a portion of each transaction fee being redistributed to token holders.

Stellar (XLM) is bouncing back

The Stellar (XLM) network was built to facilitate cross-border transfers. This has made online transfers more convenient as Stellar (XLM) supports both digital and fiat currencies. Stellar (XLM) is also popular because it is a community-owned, open-source, and distributed network.

Stellar (XLM) has recently partnered with the popular platform, MoneyGram. MoneyGram allows its users to send money to friends and family across the world, and XLM plans to dominate this space in the future. This will undoubtedly spur new investor interest in the Stellar (XLM) network as users will be able to send and receive money on the blockchain.

Stellar (XLM) can’t be mined like Bitcoin (BTC) as it relies on re-established nodes to confirm transactions via a voting system. Although crypto mining sparks the interest of many, investing in cryptos like Stellar (XLM) can achieve the same benefits without the hassle.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) can offer secure profits

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a strong investment option for 2022. Many meme coins are driven only by hype, and popularity. Shiba Inu (SHIB) separates itself from this trend with its real-world applications. It can be used as an e-commerce payment method and is backed by a blockchain platform that provides stability and security to investors.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) keeps its supply high, currently boasting 550 trillion coins in circulation. Because of the high supply, Shiba Inu (SHIB) can sustain an impressive amount of daily transactions that will grow its user base without impacting the token’s value.

While the value of the meme coin has dropped due to the crypto crash, its recovery has been incredible. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has risen by 4.66% in 24 hours at the time of writing. This shows immense resilience from the crypto market during the crash and that ‘buying the dip’ could be more beneficial than crypto mining.

To summarise

As stated before, crypto mining can be beneficial to those who have the appropriate setups. These setups cost extraordinary amounts of money. The same benefits can be achieved through investing in the right coins. Established coins like Stellar (XLM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have numerous use cases, making them appealing to investors. If you are looking for a safe long-term investment, RoboApe (RBA) could be the coin for you. RoboApe (RBA) is redefining the meme token culture through its DAO model, NFT card minting events, and deflationary effect. This cutting-edge meme coin offers numerous passive income tools so you don’t go home empty-handed. Don’t miss out on this investment opportunity.

Sponsored