Jesús Pobre inspires the first ‘Wine Tourism Manifesto’ of the Valencian Community

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 14:50

Les Freses Vineyard Jesus Pobre - Image Les Freses

Les Freses, the Jesús Pobre winery, has become the first to sign up to the Valencian Community’s wine tourism manifesto which contains ten principles by which to assess wine gastronomy.

Mara Bañó, owner and vintner of the winery Les Freses, signed up to the manifesto on June 20 following a visit to the ‘IV Mostra de Vins Singulars i de Poble’ in Jesús Pobre. She was accompanied on the visit by the Regional Secretary of Tourism, of Jesús Pobre, and the mayors of Dénia, Vicent Grimalt, and Jesús Pobre, Javier Scotto.

Turisme representative Francesc Colomer said during the visit: “We have promoted these ten principles in consultation with the people of this territory, who have opened our horizons, minds and hearts, in order to understand the construction of this great story”.

The regional secretary added that the Mostra Riu Rau de Jesús Pobre is: “A reference, central point and exceptional node of what is the way of being and enjoying life in the Mediterranean.

“Located in this unique space of Jesús Pobre, the emotional cathedral of wine tourism, where the spirit and soul of the Mediterranean lives on.”

Jesús Pobre’s mayor highlighted the importance of rural and wine tourism saying: “Wine wealth is what brings us closer to culture and the rural world, and offers us an opportunity to get to know the territory, the way of life and the history.”

He added that the values ​​promoted by the Mostra of “authenticity, sustainability and rural development” are of key importance to the region and its people.

Bañó closed by saying that “The people who love wine are the people we want to come to the Marina Alta.”

The ten principles of wine gastronomy in the Valencian Community are:

Culture, gastronomy and nature, united by the wine argument

2. Wine artisans turn viticulture into a master

3. Wine is an accessible and cosmopolitan elixir

4. Wine creates and maintains bonds for those who share the same passion

5. Each vineyard has its story, its traditions and customs, which make up a unique landscape

6. Promote sustainable and respectful practises with the environment, in order to preserve our identity

7. The vineyard is a sample of the living culture and tradition

8. Each harvest is a new project full of hope

9. Wine tourism offers experiences and activities with high added value to the

tourist offer of the Valencian Community

10. The wines of the Valencian Community have the privilege of being grown between the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea

La Marina Alta is not widely known for its wine culture or tourism but the manifesto and the local wine growers are keen to change that.

