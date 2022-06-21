By Guest Writer • 21 June 2022 • 12:07

David Kay and incoming President Wynson Beswick Credit: La Cala de Mijas Lions

LA CALA DE MIJAS Lions celebrated their 24th Charter Night Summer Ball on June 18, marking 24 years serving the community.

It was reportedly a great evening at Miraflores Golf Restaurant with MC Rowland Owens keeping everyone in order.

President David Kay explained the importance of Charter Nights and Lionism generally.

Several members were delighted to receive flowers and long service awards especially Chris Coote who has been a Lion here in Spain and in the UK for over 30 years.

Since 1998 the club has donated nearly €1.3 million to the local and international community and this year in particular has given €105.000 to those in need including animals in distress.

After dinner, David welcomed the incoming President Wynson Beswick who gave her Mission Statement in which she told members of her hopes and dreams of helping others and promoting Lionism to the community.

This popular lady is sure to be a great success and everyone wished her luck during her term as President.

Special thanks were given to Sandie Tavendale their long-suffering Social Secretary who is handing over the office to others now.

She has overseen many events over the past few years and raised serious amounts of money for those in need and everyone agreed that she’ll be a tough act to follow.

Don’t forget the Lions Charity Shop is full of summer fashions at great prices for men and ladies plus lots of books for those lazy days on the beach.

