By Guest Writer • 21 June 2022 • 13:17

David Steele presenting one of the two cheques last year Credit: David Steele Golf Marathon Man Facebook

LOCAL Golf Marathon man is back to raise funds for charity with two days at the San Roque Golf Club on Thursday, July 7 and Saturday, July 9.

After the success of last year’s Charity Golf Marathon which raised €150,000 for two local Andalucian charities, Cancer Research and Centro Contigo in La Linea, former golf professional and past European Tour player David Steele is holding another unique fundraising event.

The David Steele Charity Golf Marathon Challenge Thursday July 7 will be held at the San Roque Golf Club Old Course and will include six rounds of golf in an Am-Am format with par as your friend.

If you are not a San Roque Golf Club member this offers an unbelievable opportunity to play the Old Course for €165 per person (€65 Green Free and €100 donation for the charities) either individual or as a team of three.

Please keep in mind that this is marathon speed golf and the idea is not to take any more than two and a half hours per round.

Then it’s the Champagne Texas Scramble Saturday July 9 also at the San Roque Old Course.

Teams of four players can enter either as individuals or as a team and the package includes golf, cocktail party, charity donation and prizes.

Members pay €50 per person or €200 per team and visitors €165 per person or €660 per team. Non-paying guests are welcome to attend the cocktail party for €35 per person.

Players can also try beating San Roque Golf Professional Gonzalo Sanchez Garcia on the Par 3 12th Hole to win a prize. Entry is €10 per person.

Also, on July 9 on the New Course there will be a Pro-Am Competition where three amateur players will play with a Professional. Entry is either individually or as a team: San Roque Members €35 – €105 a team, Visitors €90 per person – €270 per team

Donations may also be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/david-steele-golf-marathon-challenge.

Thank you for reading ‘Local Golf Marathon man is back to raise funds for charity’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.