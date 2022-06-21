MARBELLA: ‘Coffee shop’ selling €1,000 extra-large sized marijuana joints 

Amongst the items seized were 397 ready-made cannabis joints some of which were extra large in size and ready for sale at a price of around one thousand euros.

A 33-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman who were in charge of the business have been arrested for their alleged responsibility in a drug trafficking offence.

‘Operation ‘Trompeta’ which was carried out by the National Police was initiated following information pointing to an increase in the consumption of narcotics in the vicinity of a ‘coffee shop’ in the centre of San Pedro Alcantara.

Following investigations, the National Police detected a number of people who were entering the premises and leaving after just a few minutes once they had allegedly been supplied with drugs.

In total 397 ready-made cannabis joints were seized, some of which were large compared to a traditional cigarette, as well as 2,160 grams of marijuana, 663 grams of hashish and 372 euros in cash.

