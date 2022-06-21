Marbella launches campaign to control the use of public road spaces by businesses

Felix Romero, the municipal spokesman, pointed out that during the pandemic various measures were taken to compensate businesses, especially hoteliers, for the consequences that the health crisis was causing in their establishments.

This Monday, June 20, Marbella City Council announced the start of its campaign to control and inspect the use of public roads . This has the objective of keeping spaces tidy and attractive, in accordance with the image of the Malaga province city.

“Once normality began to return progressively, at the end of last year it was agreed to return to what was established in the ordinance on this matter. Since then, we have carried out different information campaigns in the sector with the aim of returning to the same situation we had prior to the pandemic” he continued.

Mr Romero added: “In that line, the control initiative that we are going to launch will be focused. The intention does not go through the imposition of sanctions and, in this sense, we trust that hoteliers fulfill their obligations”.

Romero indicated that the inspections will not only control the placement of tables and chairs, but also the use of tripod-type signs, elements that are not authorised in the ordinance, which will be controlled.

He also thanked the businessmen “for the effort in homogenising the information posters of their businesses, one of the lines in which we are working from the City Council with the sector to offer a more careful image of the city”.

