By Guest Writer • 21 June 2022 • 15:13

Viogenex group distributed the posters in La Cala Credit: Mijas Council

MIJAS Council supports the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign to protect women from danger when worried about uncomfortable approaches in bars and nightclubs.

First inaugurated in the UK in 2016, the concept is that if any woman feels at risk of ‘stranger danger’ whilst in a participating hostelry, they can simply use the code phrase ‘Ask for Angela’ and staff will call either 112 or Local Police for assistance whilst keeping an eye on the person involved.

Posters will be placed in women’s toilets explaining the campaign in both Spanish and English as with its large number of foreign residents (9,000 plus) as well as tourists, many of whom are English speakers, the assistance can’t just be limited to those who speak Spanish.

Indeed, the Council has confirmed that more than 50 per cent of those offered help at the Mijas Women’s Centre for gender violence have been foreigners.

This initiative has become a reality in Mijas thanks to the work of Viogenex (VioIencia de Género a Extranjeras – Gender Violence against Foreign Women) which is a work group established to help foreign women who are or have been gender violence victims and has been initiated by the Foreigners Department at the Mijas Town Hall.

Those involved in the group include the Mijas Departments of Equality and Diversity, Foreigners and Local Police as well as the social groups of Soroptimist International Costa del Sol, La Cala de Mijas Lions Club, Age Care and the Red Cross.

So, if you are a woman in a bar in Mijas and feel threatened just ‘Ask for Angela’ and all should be well.

