By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 18:16

More than 200 MILLION children worldwide lack basic education warns UN Credit: Creative Commons

Over 200 million children across the globe are missing out on education opportunities according to the United Nations.

An estimated 222 million children are missing out on vital education, according to a new study by the United Nations global fund Education Cannot Wait.

The Rt. Hon. Gordon Brown, UN Special Envoy for Global Education and Chair of the ECW High-Level Steering Group stated:

“The financial resources to ensure that every child and young person can receive a quality education exist in the world. Now, we need to take responsible action for the 222 million children and youth in emergencies and protracted crises. ”

“Governments, private sector and foundations can and must unlock these resources. Only then can we empower them to reach their potentials and realize their dreams.”

Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait, spoke on the importance of education for children, stating:

“This is a global call to action: we speak of the 222 million dreams representing each of the 222 million children and adolescents sustaining the extreme hardship of emergencies and protracted crises. ”

“Their dreams are profoundly driven by their experience of wars and forced displacement. This is our moment to empower them to turn their dreams into reality. ”

“While the world struggles with the devastating impacts of armed conflicts, COVID-19 and climate change, 222 million children and adolescents live through these horrific experiences.”

“They dream to become their full potential rather than a victim. Do not let them down. It is our duty to empower them through quality education and to help make their dreams come true.”

