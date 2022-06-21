Netflix’s Penguin Town documentary wins three Daytime Emmys

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 June 2022 • 8:54

Simon's Town African Penguins Image cc Pierre-Selim Huard

The Netflix series Penguin Town documentary which was shot in South Africa has won three Daytime Emmys for its work in capturing the lives of the African penguin.

The announcement on the weekend of June 19 follows the series’ nomination for six Daytime Emmys including for “Outstanding Cinematography” and “Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Series”.

Produced by Red Rock Films and South African filmmaker Cayley Christos, who has more than ten years experience in filming wildlife, is an eight-part documentary that covers the lives of penguins who make their homes in the gardens of homes in Simon’s Town, near Cape Town.

Simon’s Town is renowned for its penguin colony that lives amongst the rocks and the beachfront gardens. A popular visitor attraction, Penguin Town is a must-see.

The Daytime Emmys award ceremony focuses on daytime television (think Days of Our Lives) and streaming content. Bestowed by the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the award is in its 49th year.

Cayley was on hand to accept the awards for “Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Series”, “Outstanding Cinematography”, and “Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing”.

Netflix’s Penguin Town, which went live earlier this month to critical acclaim, comes soon after the South African documentary My Octopus Teacher won its award for best documentary.

