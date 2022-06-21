Never-ending travel CHAOS: EasyJet crew threatening nine-day strike

EasyJet flight attendants who are based in Spain are demanding a 40 per cent salary increase and are planning to strike over nine days between July 1-3, July 15-17 and July 29-31.

The union spokesperson, Miguel Galan, has said: “The company underestimated the outlook which was more pessimistic and conservative and is not yet ready for the demand.”

However, he insisted “the union hoped an agreement could be reached to avoid the walkout.”

The latest announcement follows the bombshell that easyJet revealed plans to cut more UK flights over the busy summer period.

Up to 10,000 of 160,000 flights on sale for July, August and September may no longer go ahead because of the continued disruption in the travel industry.

Johan Lundgren, EasyJet chief executive, confirmed “I can’t tell you how many flights will be impacted as we need to work this through. It would be misleading for me to give any numbers today because we simply don’t know.”

Then added, “delivering a safe and reliable operation for our customers in this challenging environment is EasyJet’s highest priority.”

“We are sorry that for some customers we have not been able to deliver the service they have come to expect from us.”

