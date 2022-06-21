By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 2:19

Image of a 112 emergency service operator. Credit: [email protected]

A 44-year-old man died in the Almeria municipality of Nijar after his vehicle overturned in the road.

As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia this Monday, June 20, a 44-year-old man died after the vehicle in which he was travelling overturned in the Almeria town of Nijar.

The incident occurred at around 3am on the AL-3106 when the victim was driving in the Las Hortichuelas area. For reasons as yet unverified by the emergency services, his car left the road and overturned, leaving him trapped inside.

After receiving an alert from a member of the public, the emergency coordination centre mobilised patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location. They were joined by a crew from the Almeria Fire Station, who on arrival proceeded to extract the deceased man from his crashed vehicle.

His death was confirmed at the scene by members of the Andalucian Health Service who had also been deployed to the accident by the coordination centre.

