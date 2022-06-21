By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 15:49

Russia adopts law to protect companies importing goods without owners' consent Credit: Creative Commons

Russia’s State Duma has adopted a new law on the legalisation of parallel imports that will allow Russian companies to import goods without the rights holder’s permission.

Russia’s new law will protect Russian companies importing goods without the rights holder’s permission from possible civil, administrative and criminal liability, as reported by the State Duma on Tuesday, June 21.

“The bill was developed to protect the Russian economy and citizens in the face of economic sanctions against our country,” stated the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

“Its adoption will simplify trade in goods from the list of parallel imports and will stabilize their prices”.”

He also recalled that earlier amendments to legislation had already been adopted, allowing for Russia’s government to form a lists of goods, “of which certain provisions of the Civil Code on the protection of exclusive rights to the results of intellectual activity may not apply.”

Vyacheslav Volodin continued:

“Now it is proposed to supplement this norm with a provision that the use of the results of intellectual activity expressed in the specified goods is not an infringement.”

“Also the use of means of individualization with which such goods are marked is not an infringement”.

According to him, the adoption of the law will also protect Russian companies importing goods without the permission of the right holder from possible civil, administrative and criminal liability.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram