By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 15:49
Russia adopts law to protect companies importing goods without owners' consent
Credit: Creative Commons
Russia’s new law will protect Russian companies importing goods without the rights holder’s permission from possible civil, administrative and criminal liability, as reported by the State Duma on Tuesday, June 21.
“The bill was developed to protect the Russian economy and citizens in the face of economic sanctions against our country,” stated the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.
“Its adoption will simplify trade in goods from the list of parallel imports and will stabilize their prices”.”
He also recalled that earlier amendments to legislation had already been adopted, allowing for Russia’s government to form a lists of goods, “of which certain provisions of the Civil Code on the protection of exclusive rights to the results of intellectual activity may not apply.”
Vyacheslav Volodin continued:
“Now it is proposed to supplement this norm with a provision that the use of the results of intellectual activity expressed in the specified goods is not an infringement.”
“Also the use of means of individualization with which such goods are marked is not an infringement”.
According to him, the adoption of the law will also protect Russian companies importing goods without the permission of the right holder from possible civil, administrative and criminal liability.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.