By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 13:16
Ryanair CEO warns flight chaos and cancellations to last throughout summer Credit: Creative Commons
Ryanair CEO, Michael O’Leary stated that the UK’s flight chaos and cancellations seen at Gatwick and Heathrow airports in the last weeks, was ikely to continue well in to the summer, while speaking to Kay Burley from Sky News.
His comments come just a day after Heathrow airport asked airlines using the airport to cut the number of their flights by at least 10 percent, after experiencing significant baggage handling problems over the weekend.
Ryanair’s CEO stated:
“I think this problem is going to continue, particularly at those airports like Gatwick and Heathrow, right throughout the summer.”
“It will be worse at weekends, it will be better during the week.”
O’Leary also assured that his airline company is currently operating a full schedule and is fully-staffed for pilots and cabin crew.
Despite the CEO’s words, Ryanair still had 24 percent of its flight cancelled last weekend as a result of delays in air traffic control, with a further 15 percent delayed due to reported airport and handling delays.
According to O’Leary , the delays are “one of the by-products of the struggle to recover smoothly from two years of COVID lockdown and government mismanagement”.
