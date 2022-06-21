Selling your home in Javea: The essential guide

By Annie Dabb • 21 June 2022 • 12:31

Would you love nothing more than to sell your home in Javea, but there seems to be no guidance on which documents you need, how to find out the value of your property, how long the whole selling process would take and where to begin? Selling your home shouldn’t have to be a stressful process and Euro Weekly News has written a guide to alleviate the confusion around how to sell your home in Javea, complete with the best people to accompany you on your journey.

This guide shows you the easiest way to sell your home in Javea (as known as Xbia), how to find your property’s worth, the timeframe of making a sale on your property and which documents you will need – as well as an all-important knowledgable estate agent to assist you on your journey.

What is the best way to sell a property in Javea?

Spain is one of the most popular places in the world for expats to buy property in and move to. And with Javea, a small historical town in close proximity to Spain’s Mediterranean coast, with its secluded coves and sandy beaches offering a relaxing atmosphere, it’s not difficult to see why. It is for this reason amongst many others that Javea’s booming business and tourism industry makes it a highly recommended place to invest in property.

However, like with most things in Spain, having a professional to guide you through the process is one of the most important things you need to think about when selling your home.

From dealing with the legal side of things to translating important documents and negotiations, showing potential buyers around your property, helping to ensure that the transaction is seen through to the end and within the time frame that you want, a reputable estate agent is the absolute best way to ensure a smooth and stress-free sale.

So, now you know the best way to sell your home in Javea, but you will need a reputable agent to help you…

Estate Agents for selling your home in Javea

What is my property worth in Javea?

As somewhat of an oasis along the Marina Alta Comarca, Javea has been voted environmentally near perfect by the World Health Organisation and enjoys 320 days of sunshine a year. Due to height restrictions, it has avoided the high-rise buildings which other towns in Costa Blanca have been subjected to, making it the perfect place to invest in a property for those looking to split their leisure time between Javea’s old town, the beach and the port.

Two bedroom apartments usually start at around €200,000 on average. It is possible to get a 3 bedroom villa for €400,000 but on average, villas in Javea can cost anywhere between €1 million and €4 million.

How quickly can you sell your property in Javea?

Javea has a huge expat population and is quite cosmopolitan, making it a very attractive place to buy property. The locals’ Valencian dialect makes Javea feel like an authentic Spanish town, but there are also lots of English and German supermarkets, clubs and societies, so a language barrier is less of a worry for potential buyers.

With the help of a good estate agent, your property in Javea will hopefully sell itself once you’ve found your buyer.

The paperwork and process can take some time, however, once these have been completed you can expect to sell your property within around three to four months, depending on the property and your asking price. However, do leave room for negotiation.

What do you have to pay when selling a house in Javea?

1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.

3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are a not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.

7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent.

8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

What documents do you need to sell a house in Javea?

The main documents you need may include:

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.