By Joshua Manning • 21 June 2022 • 13:44

Tributes pour in after sudden death of young athlete in Ireland Credit: Twitter @StPatsDonabate

The sudden death of a young athlete, who played Gaelic football in Ireland has caused tributes to flood social media.

The sudden death of Eoghan Moloney, a young athlete from Ireland, was reported by Ireland’s St Pats Donabate Gaelic football club, on Monday, June 20, who stated:

“We extend our sincerest, deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Moloney family.”

“To Eoghan’s parents: Philip and Maria, his brother Ciarán and sister Sinéad, extended family, friends, team mates and coaches we can only offer our heartfelt sympathies to all of you on the devastating loss of Eoghan.”

“No words can articulate in any meaningful way the prevailing sense of sadness that has descended upon every member across the club.”

“Eoghan played with St Pats from a very young age all the way up to adult football and was the heartbeat of the adult 1st team over the last number of years.”

“A hero in last year’s final playing a central role in helping the club win the Dublin Intermediate Championship for the very first time, his name will be sewn into the history of this club forever more.”

“An outstanding player, hugely popular within the dressing room and beyond, modest to a fault, always full of fun, a warm, kind and gentle soul that will never be forgotten and will be sorely missed by all.”

“We offer our support to the Moloney family in any way deemed necessary at this desperately sad time for all.”

“Our hearts may be broken but our spirit won’t be and the beautiful spirit that burned brightly in Eoghan will be the legacy that he leaves us all as we mourn his tragic passing.”

“Ar dheis Dé a raibh a anam dílis.”

The cause of death of the young athlete is currently unknown.

Further tributes following the sudden death of the young athlete from Ireland were published on Twitter:

“It is with profound sadness that National College of Ireland has learned of the passing of one our students, Eoghan Moloney. We extend our sincere sympathies and support to Eoghan’s family and friends at this most heart-breaking time,” posted the National College of Ireland.

“Our team, our club, our community are heartbroken.

A brilliant and talented young man.

One of life’s great characters.

We’ll miss him so much.

Eoghan “Bohs” Moloney,

Our brother, Our No.1

💚🖤”, read another tribute following the sudden death of the young athlete.

