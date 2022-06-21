By Chris King • 21 June 2022 • 1:49

Image of National Police officers at passport control in Malaga airport. Credit: Policia Nacional

After attempting to board a flight to London with alleged fake identification, two individuals have been arrested at Malaga airport.

As reported by the Provincial Police Station on Monday, June 20, two individuals were arrested at Malaga airport in the early hours of June 16, after they attempted to use alleged fake identification to board a flight.

A 28-year-old male and a 30-year-old female were detained by National Police officers on duty at the Costa del Sol facility during a border inspection control. After trying to board a flight to London, they are being held on suspicion of the crime of allegedly using false documentation.

Presenting themselves at the control booth, the couple gave the police officer the passports that supposedly identified them. As indicated through a police statement, these documents showed signs of manipulation after a first examination.

Subsequently, once the appropriate documentation verifications were carried out in the police offices, the existence of falsification was verified. Both people were immediately arrested as allegedly responsible for the crime of false documentation and made available to the judicial authorities, as reported by malagahoy.es.

